Gov. McMaster to deliver PPE supplies to school districts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster, along with local legislative leaders, will deliver personal protective equipment to school districts throughout the state.
The Department of Administration will streamline the purchase and distribution of PPE to school districts. Each school district was eligible to request PPE assistance.
On Wednesday, Aug. 12, Gov. McMaster participated in a press conference with Superintendent Molly Spearman regarding PPE at the Anderson Institute of Technology located at 315 Pearman Dairy Rd in Anderson.
On Thursday, Aug. 13, the governor will hold another press conference at Wateree Elementary School in Lugoff to distribute PPE at 10 a.m. He will do the same on Friday, Aug. 14 at Johnsonville Middle School in Johnsonville at 11 a.m.
