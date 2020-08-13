First Alert Forecast: Tracking more storms Friday and Saturday, also tracking the tropics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking more showers and storms in the Midlands into your weekend. Also, we’re tracking Josephine in the tropics.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers and storms are possible (40-50%). Patchy fog is possible overnight. Lows will be in the mid 70s.
· Get ready for a few more scattered showers and storms Friday and Saturday. Rain chances are about 60% for now.
· Any storms that develop could produce heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds. Also, watch out for some localized flooding
· Storms are also possible Sunday and Monday. Highs will be in the lower 90s.
· Storms are possible almost every day next week.
· We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Rain chances are around 40-50%. Otherwise, we'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Some patchy fog is possible overnight. Lows will be in the mid 70s.
With an ample amount of moisture and a trough of low pressure over the Palmetto State, we're going to see a good chance of scattered rain and thunderstorms over the next couple of days.
On Friday, we'll see some low clouds and fog here and there. Then, prepare for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances are around 60%. Any storms that develop could produce heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Otherwise, we'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
More scattered showers and storms are in your forecast Saturday (60% chance). Some of the rain could be heavy. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.
On Sunday and Monday, rain chances are around 30% for now. Highs will be in the low 90s.
Storms are possible almost every day next week. In fact, rain chances are up to 60% by Tuesday and Wednesday.
We're keeping an eye on Tropical Josephine in the tropical Atlantic Ocean. The system is expected to strengthen a bit as it moves northwest before encountering dry air and some wind shear. At this time, the system poses no threat to the U.S., but we'll keep an eye on it.
We’re also watching an area of low pressure closer to the North Carolina coast, which could show some signs of developing into a tropical system as it moves away from the U.S. It has a low chance for now, but we’ll watch it closely.
Also, if you have a chance, check out the Perseid Meteor Shower, which peaks this week. You could see between 40 to 50 meteors per hour if the cloud cover doesn't inhibit viewing. Check out the shower after midnight and before dawn and look up! Enjoy.
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain/Storms (50%). Lows in the mid 70s.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (60%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (60%). Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers Around (30%). Highs in the low 90s.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (60%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (60%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.
