First Alert Forecast: More thunderstorms Today through Saturday in the Midlands, also watching Tropical Storm Josephine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for more showers and storms over the next several days in the Midlands. We’re also watching the tropics.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Get ready for a few more scattered showers and storms today and Friday. Rain chances are about 60% for now.
· Any storms that develop could produce heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds. Also, watch out for some localized flooding.
· Storms are also possible Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.
· We’re also keeping an eye on Tropical Depression Eleven in the tropics, which could become our next named storm.
First Alert Weather Story:
Our chance of rain will be up to around 60% by this afternoon. A low pressure system in the upper levels of the atmosphere sits to our northwest, the Bermuda High to our southeast the two will help bring in some very moist air to the Midlands today. Expect some storms to have heavy rain and frequent lightning. Localized flooding is a concern as well. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
The chance of rain continues into Friday with the upper level low moving into Kentucky. The southern flow of moisture continues and brings us another 60% chance of afternoon rain and storms. Highs are in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 70s.
Saturday the low moves into the Ohio River Valley and continues our chances of rain at 60%. Morning lows are in the mid 70s and highs reach the upper 80s once again. Skies are mostly cloudy.
Finally the low exits and allows us to dry up a little on Sunday. Expect partly cloudy skies with only a 30% chance of a few afternoon thunderstorms. Morning lows are in the mid 70s an highs reach 90.
In the upper levels of the atmosphere, around the jet stream we have a trough over the Southeastern U.S. this will keep our temps a bit cooler than average into the following week. Monday you can expect a 20% chance of an isolated storm or two by the afternoon with lows in the low 70s and highs near 90.
We're keeping an eye on Tropical Depression Eleven in the tropical Atlantic Ocean. The system is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm soon as it continues moving west-northwest. At this time, the system poses no threat to the U.S., but we'll keep an eye on it.
Also, if you have a chance, check out the Perseid Meteor Shower, which peaks this week. You could see between 40 to 50 meteors per hour if the cloud cover doesn’t inhibit viewing, which it does look like we will have clouds and a 50% chance of some storms, unfortunately. In case there are some breaks in the clouds, check out the shower after midnight and before dawn and look up! Enjoy.
Today: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (60%). Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Lows in the mid 70s.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (60%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (60%). Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Storms (30%). Highs near 89.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers Around (20%). Highs near 90.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s.
