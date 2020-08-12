18-year-old woman reported missing in Florence, police ask for public’s help

18-year-old woman reported missing in Florence, police ask for public’s help
Mercedes Bailey (Source: Florence Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff | August 12, 2020 at 12:03 PM EDT - Updated August 12 at 1:12 PM

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Florence are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

A press release from Florence police states Mercedes Bailey,18, was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Royal Street. She was reported missing by family members.

Mercedes Bailey,18, was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Royal Street. (Source: Florence Police Department)

Bailey is described as 5-foot-5 and 135 pounds, with red/pink hair. Police said she was last seen wearing a grey tank top with colorful leggings.

If you have any information on Bailey’s whereabouts, call Florence police at 843-665-3191.

