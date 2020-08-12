18-year-old woman reported missing in Florence, police ask for public’s help

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Florence are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
A press release from Florence police states Mercedes Bailey,18, was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Royal Street. She was reported missing by family members.
Bailey is described as 5-foot-5 and 135 pounds, with red/pink hair. Police said she was last seen wearing a grey tank top with colorful leggings.
If you have any information on Bailey’s whereabouts, call Florence police at 843-665-3191.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.