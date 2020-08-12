Upstate man walks 45 minutes to ex-girlfriend’s house and ‘brutally’ stabs man inside, solicitor says

“In October 2018, Elmore decided to go to the home of his ex-girlfriend after she did not answer several phone calls. At about 3 a.m., Elmore set off on a 45-minute walk from his sister’s apartment to the residence of his ex-girlfriend, Crystal Bluford, where he discovered her sleeping in bed with Lindsey, though both were fully clothed. Elmore admitted to watching the two sleep through the bedroom window for some time before he carefully removed his jacket and shoes and entered the home through an unlocked kitchen window.