Sumter Police searching for 30-year-old missing man

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter Police are searching for a 30-year-old-man after his family members reported him missing on Monday.
Lorenzo Jones, of Stratton Court in Sumter, does not have any known medical conditions. His family says that he was last seen July 28.
Jones’ family says that it is out of his character for him to not contact relatives and close friends.
Jones is 5′10 and weighs about 300 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who may have seen him or knows where he could be is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.
