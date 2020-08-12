SLED investigating officer involved shooting in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - SLED is currently investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred between two suspects and deputies from Anderson County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday night.
SLED officials say that gunfire was exchanged leading to a male suspect being killed and a female suspect being injured. An Anderson County Sheriff K-9 was also injured during the confrontation. No other injuries have been reported.
This is the 28th officer involved shooting in South Carolina this year and the third involving Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.
Last year, there were 45 officer involved shootings in the Palmetto State, four of which involved the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.
This is an ongoing investigation.
