Pee Dee high school cheerleader tests positive for coronavirus

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marlboro County School District confirmed Tuesday night that a high school cheerleader tested positive for the coronavirus.
The school district did not say which high school the cheerleader attends. But a press release states that the parents of all students involved in the cheerleading squads have been notified about the positive test result.
The school district said it has disinfected all areas that they believe the cheerleaders may have been in, and that all practices have been canceled until further notice.
“We will continue to do all that we can to ensure the safety of our students and staff however, we will need your support,” the press release states.
The school district is asking everyone to continue to follow the guidelines of social distancing, wash their hands and wear a mask when it is possible.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.