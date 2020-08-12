Man arrested, charged in connection with shooting outside of Swansea grocery store

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man in connection with a shooting that occurred outside of a Swansea grocery store.
Akeem Kantrell Mack, 34, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
“Mack got into an argument with another man in the store’s parking lot,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Based on information gathered by detectives, Mack got a gun out of his car and shot the man in the lower body.”
LCSD handled the investigation at the request of the Swansea Police Department.
A magistrate judge has set Mack’s bond at $45,000. He is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.
