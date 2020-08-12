2.9 magnitude among eight aftershocks reported since major earthquake in N.C.

SPARTA, N.C. (WBTV) - A 2.9 magnitude earthquake has been the strongest of eight aftershocks reported since Sunday’s 5.1 near Sparta, North Carolina.
Tuesday afternoon’s 2.9 magnitude was reported at 4:45 p.m., about two miles from Sparta, 36 miles from Boone and 45 miles from Lenoir.
The eight aftershocks include:
- 1.8 magnitude earthquake at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, five miles from Sparta.
- 1.7 magnitude earthquake at 11:58 a.m. Sunday, three miles from Sparta.
- 2.0 magnitude earthquake at 2:05 a.m. Monday, about three miles from Sparta.
- 2.2 magnitude earthquake at 4:43 a.m. Monday, about three miles from Sparta.
- 2.2 magnitude earthquake at 7:10 a.m. Monday, four miles from Sparta.
- 1.9 magnitude earthquake at 5:33 p.m. Monday, about two miles from Sparta.
- 2.2 magnitude earthquake at 6:50 a.m. Tuesday, two miles from Sparta.
- 2.9 magnitude earthquake at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, about two miles from Sparta.
USGS released their aftershock forecast soon after the major quake happened on Sunday.
Before the 5.1 magnitude earthquake, the area had roughly eight smaller earthquakes starting Saturday, ranging from a magnitude 1.8 to a magnitude 2.6.
Sunday’s 5.1 magnitude earthquake was felt by thousands of people in the Charlotte area. It is one of the largest earthquakes ever reported in the state.
The major quake was reported around 8:07 a.m., Sunday, 2.6. miles away from Sparta. According to the United States Geological Survey, the epicenter was 36.8 miles from Boone and 46.1 miles from Lenoir.
The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 3.7 kilometers.
USGS says the largest earthquake in the N.C. area occurred in 1916. As referenced in the United States Geological Survey Professional Paper 1527, in 1916 there was a magnitude 5.2 earthquake, with an intensity of VII (7) on the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale, near Skyland in Buncombe County.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.