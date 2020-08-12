Irmo family gives back to charity through annual lemonade stand

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - When life gave this Irmo family lemons, they decided to make lemonade for a great cause. Chris and Nicolle Rogers knew long before they had a family that Alex’s Lemonade Stand, a charity for pediatric cancer research & families, was going to be a part of their life.
“At our wedding reception…instead of giving favors we made a donation in everyone’s name to Alex’s Lemonade Stand. We both knew whenever we have kids and they’re at an age where we think that they can learn about giving back, this is what we’re going to do.”
Several years later, the dream became a reality. The Rogers family, including kids Lucas and Tessa, are hosting their 7th annual lemonade stand Saturday, August 15th with the goal of reaching $17,000.
“The great thing about Alex’s is that you don’t have to give hundreds of dollars, you can give 5 dollars and make a difference,” Nicolle noted. If they reach their goal this year, they’ll have raised $100,000 since their front yard “lemonade block party” began.
This year, to follow social distancing guidelines, Chris and Nicolle are hosting a “drive-thru” stand, along with a silent auction available online with some incredible items. You can find all the information here on their Alex’s Lemonade donation site.
