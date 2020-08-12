Fitch selected as new athletics director at Allen University

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Allen University has named Dr. Jerome Fitch as its new athletics director.
Fitch previously served as athletics director at Claflin University for nine years. He also served as the program’s director of compliance for three years. During his time with the Panthers in Orangeburg, Fitch led Claflin’s transition from the NAIA to NCAA Division II.
Fitch also previously served as athletics director at Alabama A&M and Savannah State.
“The challenge of helping Allen transition into NCAA Division II is one that I felt I could be
helpful in accomplishing,” said Fitch. “Knowing Dr. McNealey from time spent in the SIAC, and knowing his energy and support for University athletics, I knew that I wanted to be a part of the upward trajectory at Allen University.”
Fitch earned his master’s degree from his alma mater, North Carolina Central University, and his doctorate in Education at South Carolina State University.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.