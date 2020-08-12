First Alert Forecast: More thunderstorms Thursday & Friday in the Midlands, also watching the tropics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for more showers and storms over the next several days in the Midlands. We’re also watching the tropics.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers and storms are possible (40%). Patchy fog is possible overnight. Lows will be in the mid 70s.
· Get ready for a few more scattered showers and storms Thursday and Friday. Rain chances are about 60% for now.
· Any storms that develop could produce heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds. Also, watch out for some localized flooding.
· Storms are also possible Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.
· We’re also keeping an eye on Tropical Depression Eleven in the tropics, which could become our next named storm.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Rain chances are around 40%. Otherwise, we'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Some patchy fog is possible overnight. Lows will be in the mid 70s.
With an ample amount of moisture and a trough of low pressure over the Palmetto State, we're going to see a good chance of scattered rain and thunderstorms.
So, on Thursday, we'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms will develop, especially by afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 60%. Some of the rain could be heavy. Watch out for flooding and frequent lightning. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
We'll likely see much of the same on Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances are around 60%. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.
More scattered showers and storms are in your forecast Saturday (60% chance). Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90. On Sunday, rain chances are around 40% for now. Highs will be near 90.
We're keeping an eye on Tropical Depression Eleven in the tropical Atlantic Ocean. The system is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm soon as it continues moving west-northwest. At this time, the system poses no threat to the U.S., but we'll keep an eye on it.
Also, if you have a chance, check out the Perseid Meteor Shower, which peaks this week. You could see between 40 to 50 meteors per hour if the cloud cover doesn't inhibit viewing. Check out the shower after midnight and before dawn and look up! Enjoy.
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain/Storms (40%). Lows in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (60%). Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (60%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (60%). Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Storms (40%). Highs near 90.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers Around (30%). Highs near 90.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 80s.
