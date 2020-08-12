Experts say SC COVID-19 cases may be on decline, but school starting could set us back

Brown’s other concern surrounding potential spread is that parents who work in service jobs, many of whom are in underserved communities, will need to send their children to school while they go to their jobs. Therefore, these families will be at a higher risk of exposure because the whole household isn’t staying home all day, but they have worse healthcare at times than those with jobs that allow them to work from home. In addition, Brown said some of these families live in multi-generational households, which means older family members who are at high-risk may be exposed to the virus.