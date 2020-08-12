ESPN wins Sports Emmy for ‘Hilinski’s Hope’ documentary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The E60 documentary “Hilinski’s Hope,” which was produced by ESPN has now won a Sports Emmy for “Outstanding Short Sports Documentary.
The Hilinski family appears in the documentary, which details the tragic death of Tyler Hilinski. The former Washington State quarterback took his own life in 2018. Following his death, Mark and Kym Hilinski created the “Hilinski’s Hope” foundation.
The goal of the foundation, according to the foundation’s website, is “connecting students with mental health resources, assisting universities to institutionalize best practices and generating the funding necessary to support programs that will help destigmatize mental illness.”
The Sports Emmy was one of two awards the E60 team recently picked up. They also were awarded a Sports Emmy for journalism.
