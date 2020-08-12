Drive-in movie series coming to River Bluff High School parking lot

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Town of Lexington is hosting a free “drive-up” movie series that is 80s themed!
Families can enjoy movies in the parking lot of River Bluff High School on several Saturdays in August, September and October.
The first movie to be shown will be “Dirty Dancing” on Aug. 15 at 9 p.m.
Cars can begin parking at 8 p.m.
“The goal is to provide the community a safe socially distanced event for people to enjoy,” a description on the Facebook event reads.
Once the movie starts, no cars can enter the parking lot, organizers say.
There will be no vendors, so families should bring their own food and drink -- but alcohol is not allowed. Smoking is also prohibited.
Organizers say people must stay in their cars or sit in a chair within reach of their vehicle.
Here is the full schedule for the series -- click movie name for more event info:
Aug. 15 - Dirty Dancing
Aug. 29 - Hoosiers
Sept. 12 - Karate Kid
Sept. 26 - Footloose
Oct. 10 - The Goonies
