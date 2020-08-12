Columbia Animal Services to host ‘Clear the Shelters’ adoption event on Friday

By WIS News 10 Staff | August 12, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT - Updated August 12 at 4:00 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Friday, Columbia Animal Services is partnering with Clear the Shelters for an adoption event on August 14.

Animal Services will waive all adoption fees during the event.

Officials will allow three people in the facility at a time. If you plan to attend, please be prepared to wait in line. You will also be required to wear a mask or face covering before entering.

The event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, call 803-776-7387 or visit this link.

