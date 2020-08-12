As bills mount, daughter of veteran frustrated with state VA nursing home system

“Because of COVID-19, there has been a waiting list for Veterans seeking to be approved to be admitted into VA nursing homes in South Carolina. As of recent, VA nursing homes have re-started the process of evaluating those applications to get approved Veterans into the nursing homes that their families desire. It is important that families understand an application for residency has to be submitted and approved. There are several qualifications the Veteran must meet to be approved for residency in a state-run VA nursing facility. The Veteran must have a DD214 to prove Veteran status, and test negative for COVID-19. When the application is submitted, the Veteran will have to be evaluated by nursing staff to determine if the VA facility can provide the appropriate level of care.”