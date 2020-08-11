Woman missing from the Upstate has ties to the Midlands

ANDERSON, S.C. (WIS) - A woman last seen Saturday in Anderson used to live in Lexington, her family told WIS.
Linda Davis is a White woman who is 5-foot-1 and 250 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said.
She was last seen driving on Airline Road around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8. Her car is a silver 2001 Toyota Camry with a South Carolina license plate reading 13108W.
Deputies do not know what she was last seen wearing.
Her family asked WIS to have people in the Midlands keep an eye out for her, as well, since she used to live in the area.
Anyone who sees Davis or her car, or knows where she is, should call ACSO at 864-260-4405 and reference case number 2020-46184.
