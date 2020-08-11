SCDOT to close I-26 West ramp leading to I-20 West to resurface lanes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation will close the ramp on I-26 West at Exit 107A on Wednesday and Thursday.
That ramp leads to I-20 West toward Augusta. It will be closed from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. as crews work to resurface lanes at the I-26 interchanges.
To get onto I-20 West during the ramp closure, motorists will use Exit 106A (St. Andrews Road - West) and stay in the far right lane on St. Andrews Road and immediately merge onto the I-26 East ramp. From there, drivers will be able to use Exit 107A on I-26 East to access I-20 West.
For more information on this project, call 803-796-9540 or email Resident Construction Engineer Jeremy Yuhas at YuhasJD@scdot.org.
