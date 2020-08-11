SC law enforcement calls for signal jamming to stop cellphone use in state prisons

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today, a South Carolina inmate receives new charges after authorities say he organized attacks from behind bars. South Carolina Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling and Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott blame cellphone use for this latest criminal activity.
An inmate at Kirkland Correctional, 27-year-old Harvester Jackson, now faces multiple charges including accessory to attempted murder, arson, and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.
He’s been under investigation since April. And, he was targeting two victims.
"We have to tell our victims don't give up on us, just like we are not going to give up on the system," said Lott.
Officials say Jackson planned this criminal enterprise with a smartphone.
"This is no different than a weapon in the hands of an inmate," said Stirling.
Jackson is currently serving a 10-year sentence for armed robbery and burglary. Since 2014, Jackson has faced discipline at least eight times for attempting to or possessing a cellphone while in prison.
“Great example of someone who has taken a cellphone; continue to arrange for someone’s house to get shot up,” added Lott. “Continue to have someone’s vehicle burned. Continues to commit crimes while incarcerated.”
Jackson’s been connected to other violent crimes on the outside in the past two years. Director Stirling is disheartened use of technology continues to be a problem behind bars.
“It’s like groundhog day,” said Stirling. “It’s just over and over. I don’t know what the tipping point is going to be.”
Cell phones are illegal in prisons, but prisoners still manage to sneak them in. In April, Stirling testified in front of the Presidential Commission of Law Enforcement to discuss this. He called cellphones, “the most dangerous weapon an inmate can possess.”
“There’s a simple solution,” mentioned Stirling. “It’s jamming. If we could jam the signal and shut it down, it would cut down substantially the contraband that comes in.”
Federal Bureau of Prisons implements technology to jam cell signals, rendering them useless. But, state prisons and local detention centers are not permitted by law to do so.
“This weapon needs to be taken away,” said Lott referring to cellphones. “The FCC and Congress can do it. We just need them to do it.”
A little over a year ago, at Broad River Correctional, Director Stirling said SCDC successfully targeted a cell block to jam a cell signal.
“Should tell everybody in Congress, that it works, there’s no bleed over, we need to do this,” stressed Stirling. “We need a solution. If it’s not jamming, what is it? Come with a solution.”
Stirling urges lawmakers in both the House and the Senate to pass legislation to allow state prisons to jam cell signals. He believes it would enhance public safety.
“We have yet another example of someone that went to prison, that is causing harm in society, that was taken out of society, causing harm,” said Stirling.
More than 26-hundred inmates in South Carolina received discipline for unlawful possession of a cellphone in 2018.
South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham is a co-sponsor on the Cellphone Jamming Reform Act of 2019. If passed, it would allow state governments to block cell phone signals in state prisons.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.