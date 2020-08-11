SC doctor says he’s seeing fewer cases, calls for schools to resume in-person learning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter doctor who was one the first doctors in the state to publicly call for a shutdown is now also one of the first to encourage schools to resume in-person learning. Dr. Clay Lowder is one of the owners of Colonial Healthcare, which has practices in Columbia, Sumter, and Manning.
Dr. Lowder says he’s seeing fewer people getting tested for COVID-19 at his facilities, as well as lower percent positive rates. For the past several weeks, Colonial Healthcare has been testing more than 200 people a day for the virus, but over the past week, that number has dropped to only 100 people. “We’re seeing that number go down and down as a trend and not just a one-day effort,” said Lowder.
At one point the percent positive rate in Colonial Healthcare’s Sumter facility was 20%, but that’s fallen to between 8-9%. “We feel the disease is starting to drop, and if you look at South Carolina numbers, they are following that as well,” Dr. Lowder explained.
South Carolina’s percent positive rate steadily decreased from August 4 to August 10, before climbing back up Tuesday. But in Sumter, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is reporting a 41.8 percent positive rate, the highest in the state. “We feel statistically that the risk of having this become another catastrophe is low now. You almost have 98 to 99 percent chance of surviving this. The treatment is much better, the recognition is much better, the quarantining is much better,” Dr. Lowder said.
When the percent positive is high in an area, DHEC says this means there isn’t enough testing, so cases aren’t necessarily going down, just undetected. But Dr. Lowder says it’s still time to get kids back inside the classroom. “The toll on our South Carolinians is starting to hit. We’re starting to see extreme anxiety and depression and social isolation. At some point, the cure is worse than the disease, so at this point of staging it, we feel like we need to go back,” explained Lowder.
Dr. Lowder also says Colonial Healthcare has seen several children test positive for COVID-19, but he says none of those cases have been severe.
Sumter is one of the few school districts in the state only offering virtual instruction to start the school year, which DHEC has recommended when disease spread is high.
