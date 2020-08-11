SC doctor says he’s seeing fewer cases, calls for schools to resume in-person learning

When the percent positive is high in an area, DHEC says this means there isn’t enough testing, so cases aren’t necessarily going down, just undetected. But Dr. Lowder says it’s still time to get kids back inside the classroom. “The toll on our South Carolinians is starting to hit. We’re starting to see extreme anxiety and depression and social isolation. At some point, the cure is worse than the disease, so at this point of staging it, we feel like we need to go back,” explained Lowder.