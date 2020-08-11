SC Department of Corrections announces another COVID-19 Inmate death

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections has announced another inmate’s death as a result of complications stemming from COVID-19.
Dannie G. Carmichael, 72, who had several underlying medical conditions, died at an outside hospital on Aug. 11 after testing positive for the coronavirus on July 27, according to SCDC. He had been hospitalized since Aug. 1. As of Tuesday, 38 offenders and 14 staff members at Lee have tested positive for COVID-19.
The state department of corrections has reportedly had 1,110 offenders test positive for the coronavirus systemwide. Of those, 330 have recovered and 768 are active cases.
SCDC says this is the department’s 12th inmate death associated with the virus.
