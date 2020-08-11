Richland Two officials discuss virtual lesson plans, reopening strategy during board of trustees meeting

During the meeting, a Richland Two teacher gave a demonstration of what a virtual lesson plan would look like, and how it would engage students remotely. Dr. Marshalynn Franklin said there will be four parts to each virtual lesson, including an introduction video which reviews information learned during the previous lesson, a live lesson with the teacher and a small group of classmates, independent work after the lesson, and then a portion where students are asked to share with siblings or parents what they’ve learned.