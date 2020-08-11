RCSD makes quick arrest after shootout in Waffle House between suspects, civilian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies have quickly tracked down the men they say were responsible for an attempted armed robbery and shooting at a Waffle House in Columbia.
It happened around midnight Tuesday at the Waffle House at 2345 Broad River Road, right off of Interstate 20, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.
Two men tried to rob the restaurant by holding the cook at gunpoint, RCSD said.
That’s when a patron of the Waffle House, who was also armed, confronted the suspects. A shootout happened between the suspects and civilian inside the restaurant, according to RCSD.
The suspects ran away without any money and thankfully, no one was hurt. Some of the windows were shot out during the commotion.
Deputies who responded to the hold-up alarm at the restaurant quickly set up a perimeter and were able to track the suspects along with K-9 deputies, RCSD said.
Jamal Ford, 19, and Kenji Yates, 22, both from Lexington, were arrested and charged with attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Ford is also charged with possession of a stolen pistol.
Investigators ask anyone who was in the restaurant at the time of the crime to please contact Sergeant Carwell (803) 576-3144 or the sheriff’s department at (803) 576-3000.
