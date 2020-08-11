Man in custody following standoff in Orangeburg County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One man is in custody after allegedly shooting several people prior to a standoff Monday.
Deputies say Jamal Brown, 29, is facing three counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
“This individual created a standoff after he opened fire in a home where several people were inside,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “Two of the occupants were hit, both seriously injured, and this being over a dispute about drugs.”
Brown was taken into custody on Monday after a four-hour search through a wooded area behind the home and nearby Interstate 26, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 8:15 a.m. investigators were notified by a caller saying someone in the home had a gun and was making threats during an argument over drugs.
When investigators arrived, they say they were met at the front door by someone who appeared to be nervous.
When that individual retreated into the house, investigators heard screaming followed by multiple gunshots being fired inside the home.
At that point, investigators reportedly backed away to take cover as three people inside the home ran out.
Additional law enforcement officers with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, SLED and the SC Highway Patrol were called out. EMS, Emergency Services and the county fire district were dispatched to stand by for any injuries that may occur during the standoff.
The home was eventually entered where two women were found having reportedly being shot
No first responders were injured in the incident.
A handgun was taken from Brown when he was captured.
Brown’s first appearance in court is expected to be on Wednesday.
