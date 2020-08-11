LR5 outlines mask wearing policies, safety procedures for returning to hybrid schedule in September

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Parents and teachers in Lexington-Richland School District 5 learned more details of what it’s going to look like when kids head back to the classroom on September 8th.
The district held an in-person public board of trustees meeting on Monday night going over the day-to-day procedures of their hybrid model for reopening, where students rotate between being in the classroom two days a week and virtual the other three. The plan was approved by the Department of Education on July 30th.
Over a dozen parents and teachers were in attendance, with many more tuning in virtually, to get clarification on how the district plans to execute its back to school plan.
A big complaint voiced by a few different parents prior to the meeting and during the meeting was that they felt like there’s been a lack of communication when it comes to the details of reopening and they would like to see more transparency from the Board of Trustees.
“I’m concerned over the number of stakeholders in our district who have been upset or discontent with the communication with the district,” one concerned parent said during the meeting.
However, the Superintendent and the Board of Trustees worked to give parents and teachers some of the particulars, including class sizes and mask wearing policies during the school day.
“We have a report to update you some of this info is consistent, other is new content,” Dr. Christina Melton, the Lexington-Richland 5 Superintendent, said.
One question that came up is what the procedure is when a student or staff member tests positive at a particular school.
“DHEC is specific about how to move forward,” one district official said.
District officials said they identify all close contacts, and follow DHEC protocols for quarantining, which is that students must quarantine for 10 days.
“Of course wearing masks is a safeguard, social distancing is a safeguard,” the district official said.
Another big announcement came on the policy of masks. District officials said mask wearing will be mandatory, except for when a student is sitting at their desk and socially distanced from students around them.
“Those masks have to be worn throughout entering, exiting and moving throughout the building,” Dr. Michael Harris, LR5 Chief Planning and Administration officer, said.
Another big concern from parents was a lack of broadband internet for some families. However, district officials said hotspots for families should be available in the next few weeks. Officials clarified that they will work with any family who is having internet issues, but there are three qualifications to be given one of the hotspots.
“The first one is that they have a student at the school, they also have to have no internet service and they have to be at the 250% below poverty level,” Jenny Garris, the LR5 Director of Technology, said.
Superintendent Melton warned at the end of the presentation that flexibility is key because all of the plans could change over the next few weeks to months.
“We may have to close a classroom, we may have to close a school or a district just depending on the numbers,” Superintendent Melton said.
The district also discussed a survey they sent out to all parents, saying that out of 13,700 responses, 65 percent of parents had selected in person learning as their preference.
