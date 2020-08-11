Lexington Co. man charged with engaging in sexual conduct with a minor

August 11, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington man has been arrested and charged in connection with seven sexual exploitation of a minor charges.

Officials say, 42-year-old Sean Bandelier engaged in criminal sexual conduct with a minor, as well as produced and distributed files of child sexual abuse material.

Bandelier has been charged with two counts of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of 1st-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and three counts of 2nd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.  Investigators with the Albuquerque (NM) Police Department, a member of the New Mexico ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

This case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

