Kershaw Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in collision on Ridgeway Rd

LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office has identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision with an SUV on Ridgeway Road and Wildwood Lane.
According to officials, the motorcycle was traveling was on Ridgeway Road while the SUV was traveling west. The SUV then made a left-hand turn in front of the motorcycle.
The motorcyclist, 67-year-old Steven Slaughter, was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
