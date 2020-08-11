Gander Trucks to compete at Darlington Raceway for first time since 2011 in S.C. Education Lottery 200

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – Darlington Raceway and the South Carolina Education Lottery are partnering on the entitlement of the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series race as part of the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR on Sunday, Sept. 6, track officials announced Tuesday.
“As the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series returns to the Lady in Black, we welcome the South Carolina Education Lottery as part of the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “The South Carolina Education Lottery has a tremendous impact in the lives of students, so we look forward to working together to further support their mission to enhance education across the state.”
Prior to the 71st running of the Southern 500, the Gander Trucks will return in the S.C. Education Lottery 200 at the track Too Tough To Tame on Sunday, Sept. 6 at 2 p.m., a press release stated. The Gander Trucks last competed at Darlington from 2001 to 2004 and 2010 to 2011.
The South Carolina Education Lottery 200 will be televised nationally on FS1. The race will also air on MRN and its network of nationwide affiliates, in addition to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
