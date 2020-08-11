FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression Eleven forms in the Atlantic Ocean, forecast to strengthen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re keeping a close eye on Tropical Depression Eleven in the tropics.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
- Tropical Depression Eleven forms in the tropical Atlantic Ocean.
- The system is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm over the next few days.
- It could potentially impact parts of the Caribbean in the coming days.
- The system does not pose a threat to the U.S. at this time.
- The next name on the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane List is Josephine.
First Alert Weather Story:
Tropical Depression Eleven formed in the tropical Atlantic Ocean Tuesday afternoon.
At 5 p.m. Tuesday, the depression had sustained winds at 35 mph. It was moving west at 16 mph. The pressure was 1007 mb. It was located about 1450 miles east of The Lesser Antilles.
Tropical Depression Eleven is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm later this week.
The system poses not threat to land at this time. However, as it continues moving west-northwest, the storm could potentially impact parts of the Caribbean, especially by the weekend.
Right now, this system does not pose a threat to the United States. However, let’s keep an eye on it.
