First Alert Forecast: Tracking more storms for the rest of the week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got a better chance of rain and storms this afternoon and throughout the rest of the week into the weekend!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· We’re tracking a daily chance of showers and storms in the Midlands today through Friday. Rain chances are around 50-60%.
· Any storms that develop could produce heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds.
· A few more storms are possible this weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
· We’re also tracking the tropics with Tropical Depression Eleven, which could become our next named storm.
First Alert Weather Story:
An upper level low pressure system approaches the area from the northwest and brings us a better chance of storms by this afternoon (50%). Skies are partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with high temps reaching the low 90s. Tonight expect mostly cloudy skies and a stray 40% chance of showers and storms. Not great for viewing the Perseid Meteor Showers.
The upper level low nears on Thursday and it brings a 60% chance of rain, some showers heavy at times. We could issue an alert day for Thursday and Friday primarily for heavy rainfall and possible flooding. The low is cut off from the jet stream and will move slowly over the region into Friday and Saturday. I’ve increased the chance of rain to 60% for Saturday as well as the system weakens but nears the Midlands. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Sunday the system moves east and we see a little break from the action with a 40% chance of some storms. Morning lows are in the mid 70s and highs reach the upper 80s.
We’re also watching the tropics with Tropical Depression Eleven. This system has a good chance of developing into our next named storm as it moves west-northwest over the tropical Atlantic Ocean. At this time, it poses no threat to the U.S. However, this system could impact the Caribbean in the next few days. The next name on the Atlantic Hurricane List list is Josephine.
Also, if you have a chance, check out the Perseid Meteor Shower, which peaks through Friday morning. The best time to see these bright meteors will be between midnight and dawn. You could potentially see 40 to 50 meteors per hour. Get away from the city lights and enjoy. As mentioned before, there will be more clouds tonight and a 40% chance of storms.
Today: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the low 90s.
Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (60%). Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (60%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (60%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Showers Around (30%). Highs in the upper 80s.
