First Alert Forecast: Tracking more storms for the rest of the week.

The upper level low nears on Thursday and it brings a 60% chance of rain, some showers heavy at times. We could issue an alert day for Thursday and Friday primarily for heavy rainfall and possible flooding. The low is cut off from the jet stream and will move slowly over the region into Friday and Saturday. I’ve increased the chance of rain to 60% for Saturday as well as the system weakens but nears the Midlands. Highs will be in the upper 80s.