First Alert Forecast: Tracking more storms in the Midlands this week and watching the tropics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for more showers and storms over the next several days in the Midlands.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see a few clouds in the area. Isolated showers and storms are possible (20-30%). Lows in the mid 70s.
· We're tracking a daily chance of showers and storms in the Midlands Wednesday through Friday. Rain chances are around 50-60%.
· Any storms that develop could produce heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds.
· A few more storms are possible this weekend. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s.
· We’re also tracking the tropics with Tropical Depression Eleven, which could become our next named storm.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, expect a few clouds across the area. Isolated showers and storms are possible (20-30% chance). Some fog could develop late. Low temperatures will be in the mid 70s.
Have your rain gear handy over the next several days as we track more storms in the area.
On Wednesday, we'll see about a 50% chance of scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the low 90s. Some heavy downpours are possible.
For Thursday and Friday, we’ll see even more scattered rain and storms in the Midlands. Rain chances are around 60%. Some of the rain could be heavy. We have not issued Alert Days just yet, but we’ll keep you posted. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
A few more storms are possible Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the 80s.
We're also watching the tropics with Tropical Depression Eleven. This system has a good chance of developing into our next named storm as it moves west-northwest over the tropical Atlantic Ocean. At this time, it poses no threat to the U.S. However, this system could impact the Caribbean in the next few days. The next name on the Atlantic Hurricane List list is Josephine.
Also, if you have a chance, check out the Perseid Meteor Shower, which peaks through Friday morning. The best time to see these bright meteors will be between midnight and dawn. You could potentially see 40 to 50 meteors per hour. Get away from the city lights and enjoy.
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Isolated Showers/Storms Possible (20-30%). Lows in the mid 70s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the low 90s.
Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (60%). Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (60%). Highs in the low 90s.
Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Showers Around (30%). Highs in the upper 80s.
