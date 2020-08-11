CPD: Man, woman wanted for stealing roll of lottery tickets from store on Trotter Rd

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a man and woman wanted in connection with a theft at occurred lasts month.
Officials say the two suspects stole a roll of lottery tickets from the Quick Liquor store on the 4000 block of Trotter Road.
Anyone who can identify the suspects is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.