COURT: Two Columbus runaways being used as teen prostitutes in sex trafficking ring

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New details in the events leading up to the arrest of three Columbus men were released when two of them made their first court appearance.
All three men are charged with sex trafficking among other things. Two of the trio, 23-year-old Zachary Bailey and 21-year-old Rashid Rush faced their charges in a Muscogee County Courtroom. 23-year-old Roy Bailey is scheduled to appear Thursday, Aug. 13.
Court testimony revealed that a 15-year-old and 16-year-old were reported missing in March. Interviews with those juveniles and an investigation found that while their families believed they were missing, they were being utilized as underage prostitutes.
Investigators say that Zachary Bailey used cash to obtain multiple hotel rooms for sexual acts alongside other adult females whose identities have not been released. Bailey also reportedly served as the lookout while sexual acts were taking place.
Rush’s alleged involvement includes encouraging the teenagers to continue being involved in the illegal activity.
Both Bailey and Rush pleaded not guilty. Their case was bound over to Superior Court.
Police say the case remains under investigation.
