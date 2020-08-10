State superintendent approves 14 additional school district reopening plans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman approved 14 more school district reopening plans on Monday.
Of those districts who received approval, four Midlands districts were listed. Here’s the full list of districts who were approved:
- Blackville-Hilda Public Schools (Barnwell 19)
- Charter Institute at Erskine
- Chester County School District
- Clarendon School District Two
- Colleton County School District
- Fairfield County School District
- Florence County School District 2
- Florence County School District 3
- Ware Shoals School District 51 (Greenwood 51)
- Greenwood County School District 52
- Horry County Schools
- Richland School District Two
- S.C. Public Charter School District
- Sumter School District
According to the Department of Education, 81 reopening plans have now been approved. That means reopening plans for every South Carolina public school district including the S.C. Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics, the S.C. Governor’s Schools for Arts and Humanities, the John De La Howe School of Agriculture, and the S.C. School for the Deaf and the Blind have been approved.
“With reopening plans now approved, I am asking every South Carolinian to support their local school in the reopening process,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. “Whether it is driving a neighbor’s child to school, providing temporary child care, supporting an educator, or simply wearing a face mask and practicing social distancing, every person in our state can help us get back to full face to face instruction as quickly and safely as possible.”
School districts had to meet certain criteria met by the South Carolina Department of Education, which included offering both virtual and in-person instruction options and the establishment of how high-quality instruction and a broad range of student services will be provided.
For more information on approved plans, visit this link.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.