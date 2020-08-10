Some Richland One teachers have questions about school’s reopening plans

Next Monday, August 17th, Richland One teachers will be required to head back into the school building. All teachers are required to work inside their classrooms during virtual learning, which has left some concerned about safety and childcare. “I think it doesn’t make sense. If we are virtual and we are in the building, we are still being exposed to other teachers,” said another anonymous Richland One veteran teacher. “We don’t have anything in writing. We don’t know what the plan looks like, so therefore, we can’t make plans for our own children. Where we will put them when school starts?”