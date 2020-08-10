SC governor asks health agency to track COVID-19 cases in schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster wants state health officials to collect information about COVID-19 cases in every school district in the state -- and report those numbers to the public daily.
In a letter dated Aug. 10, the governor asks the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to come up with a process that will keep patients’ identifying information private while gathering details on every COVID-19 case among students and staff members of South Carolina schools.
“It is my understanding that this information can be collected in a confidential manner and de-identified at both the school and school-district level,” McMaster wrote.
The governor wants DHEC to release the number of students and staff across the state who have COVID-19 each day.
“The disclosure of this information is in the public’s interest,” he said. “And it will ensure that parents, teachers and the public have accurate and authoritative information.”
