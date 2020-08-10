REPORT: SEC presidents expected to discuss plans for fall athletics in impromptu meeting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Presidents of schools in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) are scheduled to have an unexpected meeting Monday, Aug. 10, according to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger.
It is expected that the SEC Presidents are meeting to discuss plans for this upcoming fall sports season. A vote on the 2020 season isn’t expected.
This meeting comes as multiple reports of the Big Ten cancelling their college football season.
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey weighed in on social media.
According to ESPN, officials with the Pac-12 are expected to meet Tuesday, Aug. 11 to vote on a decision to move forward with a fall season.
“The growing sense around the conference is that it is highly unlikely the Pac-12 will move forward with a fall season amid concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic and will look to playing in the spring, if possible, sources said.”
On Sunday, Aug. 9, Commissioners with the Power 5 Conferences held an “emergency meeting” to discuss the possibility of playing the college football season this fall as well as other fall sports according to ESPN.
