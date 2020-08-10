RCSD: 15-year-old arrested, accused of stealing car with 4-year-old inside

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 15-year-old faces charges in connection with the theft of a car with a 4-year-old inside.
Officials said the incident happened just before 7 p.m. on July 21 at the BP Gas Station located at 806 Broad River Road. The owner of the car said he parked on the side of the store with the car running and went inside to buy something. The man told deputies he left the car unlocked with his 4-year-old boy inside.
The man was on his way back to the car after realizing he needed his identification. When we went back, the car was gone.
An alert was immediately sent out to Richland County deputies notifying them of the stolen car with the child inside.
Dispatchers received a call that a child was knocking on an apartment door at a complex about a mile away from the gas station. Medical personnel arrived on the scene to make sure the boy was okay.
The boy told authorities the suspect got into the car and drove off. He added that the suspect drove down the road where he left it parked.
Because of his age, the 15-year-old has not been identified. He is being charged as a minor with grand larceny and kidnapping.
The teenager was charged and released to the custody of his parents on August 7.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.