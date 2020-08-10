Police investigate deadly Sunday night shooting in North Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a 21-year-old died Sunday night in a shooting.
Police responded to the 3300 block of Florida Avenue at approximately 6:41 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a victim dead with apparent gunshot wounds lying on the floor in an apartment, Deputy Police Chief Scott Deckard said.
Investigators say a 14-year-old was playing with a gun when it went off and killed the victim, Deckard said.
Police said late Sunday night there was no immediate danger to the public.
Deckard said the shooting appears to be accidental. There has been no word on whether charges will be filed.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.
