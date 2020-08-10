OSCO: Man wanted on murder charges extradited from NC

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A man wanted in connection with a murder investigation in Orangeburg County has been extradited from North Carolina to face charges.
“No place is safe for you if you’ve committed a murder in this county,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We’ll turn every rock over until we find you.”
Zasheed McNeal, 21, has been brought back to South Carolina to be served with a warrant for murder.
Officials say McNeal was involved in a March 9 shooting incident that left a 40-year-old man dead.
Witnesses told investigators they had traveled to South Carolina to visit a local gravesite. Afterward, they drove to the home of an acquaintance before returning to North Carolina. However, while inside the home, they heard gunfire and later found a man dead inside his vehicle.
Investigators determined McNeal was a suspect that same evening.
A court appearance for McNeal is expected to be scheduled later this week.
