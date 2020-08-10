Kroger to offer discount for parents, educators for back-to-school supplies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Parents and teachers will now have a chance to save some money on back-to-school supplies with Kroger.
The company recently announced that parents and educators will receive an extra 10% on general merchandise, including school and craft supplies, toys, games, sporting goods, housewares, clothing, and electronics on Wednesdays.
The discount will be available on Wednesdays from now until Sept. 9.
“This is a challenging time for parents and educators. We are constantly looking for ways to help, whether it’s saving on school supplies or meal delivery to students,” said Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division, which includes Georgia, Eastern Alabama, and South Carolina. “It’s important to show our gratitude for all parents and educators are doing for students in our communities.”
Parents and educators can receive the discount by shopping in-store or using Kroger Pickup using their shopper’s card on any Wednesday through Sept. 9 and request the discount at checkout.
