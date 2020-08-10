KCSO looking for persons responsible for shooting dog, leaving it for dead on the side of road

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person or persons responsible for shooting a dog and leaving her for dead on Knights Hill Road Saturday.
A staff member from the Kershaw County Humane Society found Jesse in a ditch on the side of the road and she was later taken to Camden Veterinary Hospital.
Jesse has stabilized and is currently on fluids, pain medications and antibiotics.
KCHS has since transferred Jessie to their rescue partner. KCHS says that she will need further attention on the leg/shoulder area where she was shot and possible cast/splinting. This will will all be determined be the rescue and their veterinarian.
In a Facebook post KCSO said, “Someone out there knows who shot this dog (Jesse) and why. Jesse can’t speak for herself but you can. Don’t wait until we find you to tell your side of this story.”
KCSO asks that you call 803-425-1512 with any information on this incident.
