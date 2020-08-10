FULL LIST: School reopening plans for Midlands districts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The following is a list of school reopening plans so parents and students can easily see what their district has planned.
As of Aug. 10, all of these plans have been approved by the Department of Education.
WIS reporters have worked hard to cover this developing story. Multiple articles related to school reopenings on topics such as safety, funding and schedules can be found on wistv.com.
State Superintendent Molly Spearman will require students to wear masks inside all public schools. Mask must be worn on school buses, as well.
*Plan approval is contingent upon the district and SCDE reevaluating the district’s in-person option every two weeks, beginning with the district’s official start date.*
School starts Aug. 31.
Options include:
- Phase-in model
- Fully virtual
The district originally planned to start school on Aug. 31 with only virtual learning available, calling it Phase 1.
Officials made that decision because Richland County is considered a “high risk” area for COVID-19 spread based on recommendations from the AccelerateED task force on reopening.
When the county becomes “medium risk,” the district would move to a hybrid model -- Phase 2.
Now, the district says they will work to offer an in-person option for one day a week during Phase 1. That is based on new requirements from the state Department of Education.
Students may still choose to learn virtually for the entire year.
*Plan approval is contingent upon the district and SCDE reevaluating the district’s in-person option every two weeks, beginning with the district’s official start date.*
Students start school on Monday, Aug. 31.
Options include:
- Fully virtual learning
- Phase-in model -- which would bring students back into the classroom as the district deems it’s safe to do so.
Students return to school Monday, Aug. 31.
During the first four weeks of school -- Monday, Aug. 31, through Friday, Sept. 25 -- the district will use the AA/BB instructional model. A 100% virtual option is also available for students called Lexington One Virtual Academy, in addition to the hybrid option.
The goal at the end of the four weeks is to shift to five days of instruction, if possible.
Officials say that allows them to monitor the spread of COVID-19 and practice safety protocols they believe will minimize student and staff exposure.
School starts Sept. 8.
Options include:
- Hybrid learning with two days of face-to-face instruction each week
- Fully virtual
Parents have until Aug. 1 to apply for the Lexington Two Virtual Academy. To apply, click or tap here.
Aug. 31 is the first day for all students.
Elementary school students can choose in-person instruction five days a week, a hybrid schedule, or an all virtual schedule.
Middle and high school students can choose between a hybrid model or virtual model to start the school year.
The first day of school is scheduled for Aug. 17.
Parents may choose between fully-virtual learning and a hybrid model that offers two days of face-to-face instruction each week.
The district will not offer five-day in-person instruction until COVID-19 levels decrease.
School begins Sept. 8.
Parents have two options for schooling in the fall.
One of the options is a hybrid model where students would attend in-person classes two days a week, in what the district calls “cohorts.” The students would then do distance learning for the other three days.
The other option is a fully-digital learning program the district calls “F.I.V.E.,” or Flexible Innovative Virtual Education.
Officials say the district hopes to return to full in-person learning by Oct. 8. However, they will re-evaluate the situation at that time and say they will make a decision that is best for the safety of students and staff.
*Plan approval is contingent upon the district and SCDE reevaluating the district’s in-person option every two weeks, beginning with the district’s official start date.*
Teachers will return on August 17 and students will begin virtual-only instruction on August 28.
The district will transition to a hybrid model when COVID-19 rates decrease. That model will provide two days of face-to-face instruction each week.
The first day of school is Aug. 24 for k-8 students and Aug. 31 for high school students.
All students will begin the year with virtual learning, but some may choose to return to school five days a week starting Sept. 14.
School starts Sept. 8.
Parents can choose between three options:
- Face-to-face five days a week
- eCampus participating live in real time
- eCampus watching recorded lessons so students can work at their own pace
Parents may choose another option every four-and-a-half weeks.
Safety measures inside classrooms include smaller class sizes, dividers in the cafeteria, and temperature checks.
Buses must operate at no more than a 50% capacity and may have to double or triple routes and stagger school start times depending on how many children choose the in-person option.
Staff must wear masks.
Students in third grade and up must wear masks. Students in pre-K through second grade will have the option to wear a mask. There are some exceptions to this requirement.
School begins Aug. 24 with a choice of a hybrid model or virtual learning.
Teachers start Aug. 11 and students begin Aug. 31.
The district is offering a hybrid option and a fully-virtual option.
School begins Aug. 24.
Students with disabilities, those with limited access to the internet, and those in specialized career programs that require hands-on learning may return to in-person learning five days a week if their parents request such.
All other students will learn virtually until COVID-19 cases decrease.
Students can choose to remain virtual all year.
*Plan approval is contingent upon the district and SCDE reevaluating the district’s in-person option every two weeks, beginning with the district’s official start date.*
School is set to begin Sept. 8.
The district will offer the following options:
- Hybrid model with two days face to face instruction (all students)
- Fully Virtual (all students)
School is scheduled to start Aug. 17.
Parents can choose one of the following options:
- Traditional (on campus for five days)
- Virtual only
- Hybrid (two days on campus, three days virtual)
Classes are scheduled to begin Aug. 17.
The district will offer the following options:
- Fully virtual learning
- One day per week in-person learning available beginning Sept. 14.
The first day of school is Sept. 8.
The school district plans to have an in-school model for younger students and a hybrid and virtual model for most older students.
- 4K through 2nd grade: Students will attend school with face-to-face instruction five days a week.
- 3rd through 12th grades: A hybrid/blended model is available that would have face-to-face learning two days a week and virtual learning.
- 5th through 12th grades: Students have the option to participate in Full Remote Learning. However, these students would need to participate in one face-to-face orientation and academic assessment session between Sept. 8 and 18.
*Plan approval is contingent upon the district and SCDE reevaluating the district’s in-person option every two weeks, beginning with the district’s official start date.*
School is scheduled to begin Aug. 17.
The district has two options:
- Hybrid model with two days of face-to-face instruction
- Fully Virtual
