First Alert-Temperatures will drop by the end of the week, and there is more activity in the tropics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-Daytime highs will continue in the low 90s
-There is a very good chance of afternoon pop-up showers and storms each day
-Slightly cooler temperatures will arrive by the end of the week.
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
A typical summer pattern continues, heat and humidity during the day and pop-up afternoon showers and storms. The storms are going to be pulse type pop-up storms that develop from the heat and humidity. Oftentimes, these storms do not become severe, however, we could see one or two storms become severe as they all cross the area.
You will notice a slight decrease in the temperatures by the end of the week and into next week. We are tracking several day in the upper 80s.
Tuesday and Wednesday will still feature daytime highs in the low 90s with a good chance of afternoon showers and storms. Overnight lows will not budge, they are expected to continue in the low and middle 70s.
TROPICAL UPDATE
We are watching a strong tropical wave that has moved off the coast of Africa. Invest 95-L. The National Hurricane Center has given the area a 60% chance of development in the next 5 days. The winds are currently sustained at 30mph and movement is to the west at 14mph.
