First Alert- Rain chances increase by mid-week.

-Daytime highs will continue in the low 90s
-Expect a few pop up storms this afternoon.
-More rain and thunder expected Wednesday-Saturday
-Temperatures cool down a little by the end of the week
Expect highs today to be in the low 90s with a 30% chance of showers and storms. The trough that brought the rain yesterday has moved off-shore. Expect a better chance of rain for the Lowcountry of SC. (40-50%).
An upper level low forms over Memphis and the Bermuda High to our east works with that low to bring in southerly flow and more moisture. This increases our chances of rain and storms to 50% on Wednesday. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Morning lows are in the mid 70s and highs reach the low 90s.
The upper level low becomes cut off from the jet stream. This means it moves rather slowly east. As it nears, and our moisture influx is still coming in from the Gulf, we have a better chance of heavy rain and thunder with a 60% shot.
Friday into Saturday the upper level low slowly moves east and continues to bring us a really good chance of rain and thunder, especially in the afternoons. With increased cloud coverage and rain chances our highs will be cooler with upper 80s to near 90. Expect a 50% chance of rain and thunder.
We are watching a strong tropical wave 800 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands, Invest 95-L. The National Hurricane Center has given the area a 70% chance of development in the next 5 days. The winds are currently sustained at 35mph and movement is to the WNW at 16mph. It is expected to move into a region unfavorable for further strengthening by the end of this week.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.