First Alert Forecast: Increased chance of storms this week

- Rain chances have increased for this afternoon through Friday. (Near 50-60%)
- Humidity will be high throughout the week as well.
- Temperatures cool a little into Wednesday and Thursday with upper 80s.
A Bermuda High pressure system will continue to dominate our weather today and bring in plenty of humidity from the south. Aloft, in the jet stream we have a weak shortwave that approaches the region. With heat and humidity and some uplift, our chances of rain have gone up to 60% by this afternoon. Highs are in the low 90s.
The situation looks similar Tuesday. Morning lows are in the mid 70s and highs reach the low 90s. Chance of rain is around 50%.
We are a bit cooler Wednesday and Thursday with upper 80s and a 50% chance of some storm. Lows are in the low to mid 70s.
There’s a 60% chance of tropical development from a wave. We expect a tropical depression to form in the next 5 days, chances of development are right around 60%. After this week development does not look good, the expected depression will be moving into an unfavorable environment for further strengthening.
