First Alert Forecast: Increased chance of storms this week

Humidity will be high as well.

Adam Clark's Monday August 10 morning forecast
By Adam Clark | August 9, 2020 at 8:06 AM EDT - Updated August 10 at 12:35 PM

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • Rain chances have increased for this afternoon through Friday. (Near 50-60%)
  • Humidity will be high throughout the week as well.
  • Temperatures cool a little into Wednesday and Thursday with upper 80s.
wis
wis (Source: WIS)

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

A Bermuda High pressure system will continue to dominate our weather today and bring in plenty of humidity from the south. Aloft, in the jet stream we have a weak shortwave that approaches the region. With heat and humidity and some uplift, our chances of rain have gone up to 60% by this afternoon. Highs are in the low 90s.

wis
wis (Source: WIS)

The situation looks similar Tuesday. Morning lows are in the mid 70s and highs reach the low 90s. Chance of rain is around 50%.

wis
wis (Source: WIS)
wis
wis (Source: WIS)

We are a bit cooler Wednesday and Thursday with upper 80s and a 50% chance of some storm. Lows are in the low to mid 70s.

wis
wis (Source: WIS)

FIRST ALERT TROPICAL OUTLOOK

There’s a 60% chance of tropical development from a wave. We expect a tropical depression to form in the next 5 days, chances of development are right around 60%. After this week development does not look good, the expected depression will be moving into an unfavorable environment for further strengthening.

wis
wis (Source: WIS)

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.