Darlington Raceway to limit fan attendance at Southern 500 playoff race

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - On Monday, Darlington Raceway announced it will host a limited number of fans for the Southern 500 on Sept. 6.
Darlington previously held a race as NASCAR reopened its season on May 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, no fans were allowed to attend that race.
“The Southern 500 is a time-honored tradition in motorsports, so we look forward to creating new NASCAR Cup Series Playoff memories with fans returning to Darlington Raceway,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “After successfully hosting the sport’s return to competition in May, the track Too Tough To Tame will be ready to welcome fans back for a safe race experience.”
In September, a reduced number of fans will be allowed to attend the Southern 500, which is a playoff race this year. Officials said fans who have already bought tickets for the race will be reseated in new locations to ensure social distancing between groups.
All fans who attend the race will be screened before entering. Fans will be required to wear face coverings and maintain six feet of social distancing throughout the venue.
Officials will release more information on camping at the raceway at a later date.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.