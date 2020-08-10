CPD: Man arrested after argument leads to deadly shooting near N. Beltline Blvd.

Jamaar Brown (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)
By WIS News 10 Staff | August 9, 2020 at 1:45 PM EDT - Updated August 10 at 4:02 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Police have arrested a 42-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend.

Officials said Jamaar Brown has been charged with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence, and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Authorities said an argument at a home on Dubard Street led to the shooting. Police said Brown allegedly shot the victim who was inside of a vehicle.

The victim has been identified by officials as 30-year-old Shaun Michael Green. Authorities said Green drove to the 3400 block of North Beltline Boulevard, which is close to the intersection with Two Notch Road, where he crashed into a fence. Officers found Green in a car Sunday morning.

Crews rushed Green to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

During the investigation, officers recovered a gun at the Dubard Street home and collected it as evidence.

Brown is now being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

